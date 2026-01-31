Post GIM, Karnataka got investment proposal of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, discussion are on for Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: Minister Patil.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:05 IST
