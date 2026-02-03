First time in Parliamentary history, Speaker at behest of govt was forced to prevent LoP from speaking on President's address: Rahul Gandhi.
This is a blot on our democracy, I record my strongest protest: Rahul Gandhi in letter to Speaker on not being allowed to speak in Lok Sabha.
