BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur chief minister.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur chief minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Leadership in Manipur Amidst Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Yumnam Khemchand Singh: From Taekwondo to Manipur's Leadership
Kuki BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen takes oath as Manipur deputy CM virtually.
BJP President Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics
New Leadership at West Bengal PSC Appointed by Governor