TTD adulterated ghee issue linked to people's sentiments, says Andhra CM Naidu.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
TTD adulterated ghee issue linked to people's sentiments, says Andhra CM Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Ghee Scandal: Allegations Rock Tirupati Temple
Hospital Lab Staff Caught in Rs 23.78 Lakh Fraud Scandal
Leaders Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Sikkim's Chief Minister
UDF Stirs Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold Scandal
High Court Intervenes in Jharkhand Blood Transfusion Scandal