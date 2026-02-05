Leaders Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Sikkim's Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm birthday wishes to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, known as Golay, conveying his hopes for a 'long and healthy life' in a Thursday post on social media platform X. The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Tamang's service to the people of Sikkim.

Responding to the Prime Minister's message, Chief Minister Tamang expressed his gratitude for Modi's ongoing support and described his commitment to Sikkim's citizens, vowing to continue serving with dedication and sincerity, aided by the Prime Minister's encouragement.

In addition to Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his birthday greetings to the Sikkim leader, wishing him good health and a long life. Tamang responded with appreciation for Shah's warm wishes, thanking him for his kind regards.

