Controversial Ghee Scandal: Allegations Rock Tirupati Temple

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has strongly criticized the alleged ghee adulteration associated with the Tirupati temple, labeling it as the 'greatest sin against god'.

Following revelations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and previous findings by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), it has been asserted that the ghee, a crucial ingredient in the temple's renowned laddus, was adulterated with both palmolein oil and animal fat. In response, Naidu has announced the establishment of a one-man committee to implement corrective measures and address the situation.

This controversy is compounded by Naidu's allegations against the previous government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of temple attacks and emphasizing his personal connection to Venkateswara Swamy, the deity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

(With inputs from agencies.)