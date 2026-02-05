Controversial Ghee Scandal: Allegations Rock Tirupati Temple
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemned the alleged ghee adulteration at Tirupati temple, calling it a 'greatest sin against god'. A report revealed adulteration with animal fats. Naidu announced the formation of a one-man committee to address the issue, stirring controversy.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has strongly criticized the alleged ghee adulteration associated with the Tirupati temple, labeling it as the 'greatest sin against god'.
Following revelations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and previous findings by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), it has been asserted that the ghee, a crucial ingredient in the temple's renowned laddus, was adulterated with both palmolein oil and animal fat. In response, Naidu has announced the establishment of a one-man committee to implement corrective measures and address the situation.
This controversy is compounded by Naidu's allegations against the previous government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of temple attacks and emphasizing his personal connection to Venkateswara Swamy, the deity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Not now, even in 2022 CFTRI lab clearly stated ghee was adulterated, says CM Naidu on Tirupati laddu row.
SIT reports clearly says it was not ghee, but plant based material: AP deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Tirupati laddu row.
SIT report 'clearly' says ghee was adulterated with palmolein oil, chemicals: AP CM Naidu.
CFTRI report of 2022 on ghee adulteration 'deliberately suppressed' by previous govt, alleges Andhra CM Naidu.
Ghee samples analysed by CFTRI Mysuru in 2022 states ghee was adulterated. It was suppressed by previous govt, says Andhra minister.