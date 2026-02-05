Left Menu

Controversial Ghee Scandal: Allegations Rock Tirupati Temple

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu condemned the alleged ghee adulteration at Tirupati temple, calling it a 'greatest sin against god'. A report revealed adulteration with animal fats. Naidu announced the formation of a one-man committee to address the issue, stirring controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:43 IST
Controversial Ghee Scandal: Allegations Rock Tirupati Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has strongly criticized the alleged ghee adulteration associated with the Tirupati temple, labeling it as the 'greatest sin against god'.

Following revelations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and previous findings by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), it has been asserted that the ghee, a crucial ingredient in the temple's renowned laddus, was adulterated with both palmolein oil and animal fat. In response, Naidu has announced the establishment of a one-man committee to implement corrective measures and address the situation.

This controversy is compounded by Naidu's allegations against the previous government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of temple attacks and emphasizing his personal connection to Venkateswara Swamy, the deity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governance

Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governa...

 India
2
High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

High Stakes Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

Concrete Milestone: Paks 2 Nuclear Plant Construction Begins

 Hungary
4
Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

Mystery Attack on Udaipur-Ajmer Express: Passenger Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026