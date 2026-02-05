Left Menu

UDF Stirs Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold Scandal

The Kerala assembly faced a third day of disruptions led by the Congress-led UDF opposition concerning alleged gold misappropriation at Sabarimala temple. The UDF demanded State Minister V N Vasavan's resignation and criticized the SIT's investigation. The assembly adjourned as debates turned chaotic, leaving unresolved tensions.

The Congress-led UDF opposition disrupted the Kerala assembly proceedings for the third consecutive day over alleged gold misappropriation from the Sabarimala temple, demanding the resignation of State Minister V N Vasavan. The protest led the Speaker A N Shamseer to cancel the question hour and proceed with other business.

The House quickly completed its agenda, including passing several grant demands and a resolution seeking withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G scheme and reinstatement of the MGNREGA scheme before adjourning for the day. When proceedings commenced, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan vowed to continue the protest inside and outside the House.

Satheesan alleged accused individuals were obtaining bail due to incomplete SIT investigations. In response to opposition claims, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh defended the SIT probe, reinforcing the Kerala High Court's backing. Despite ongoing disagreements, the assembly concluded its session amidst dissenting protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

