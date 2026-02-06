Don't just waste time because internet is cheap in India. I have made a law against betting; we will not allow it: PM Modi to students.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:46 IST
Don't just waste time because internet is cheap in India. I have made a law against betting; we will not allow it: PM Modi to students.
Gaming is a skill, but do not indulge in it for fun; we do not have to encourage gambling: PM Modi to students.