'Hindu' is not a noun, but an adjective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Mumbai programme.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
'Hindu' is not a noun, but an adjective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Mumbai programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Bhagwat
- RSS
- Hindu
- adjective
- cultural identity
- Mumbai
- India
- religion
- identity
- RSS chief
ALSO READ
India Triumphs in ICC T20 World Cup Opener Against USA
New Trade Horizons: India Opens Door to US Agricultural Imports
India open their T20 World Cup campaign with 29-run victory over USA.
India-US Trade Deal: A New Dawn for Indian Exports Amid Opposition Criticism
India and Seychelles Strengthen Ties with MAHASAGAR Vision