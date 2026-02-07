Dhakshineswar Suresh brings India back in Davis Cup tie against Netherlands with 6-4 7-5 win over Dutch No. 1 Jesper de Jong.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:48 IST
Dhakshineswar Suresh brings India back in Davis Cup tie against Netherlands with 6-4 7-5 win over Dutch No. 1 Jesper de Jong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Netherlands Battles Heartbreak Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup Thriller
Sumit Nagal loses opening singles of Davis Cup Qualifiers tie to Guy De Ouden 0-6 6-4 3-6; India trail Netherlands 0-1 in Bengaluru.
Nagal's Resilient Comeback Falls Short Against Netherlands in Davis Cup Clash
Netherlands Reflect on Missed Opportunities in T20 Clash Against Pakistan
Pakistan beat The Netherlands by three wickets in T20 World Cup opener in Colombo.