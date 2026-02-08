Trade deal with US will ''ultimately help our farmers'', who already export USD 55 bn agri, fish products: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:09 IST
President Donald Trump, his ministers, people of America have been good to India, as India has been good to America: Commerce Minister Goyal.
In trade negotiations, there can be no deadline, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on when 18 pc US tariffs will be eliminated.
Among all stakeholders, largest is consumer; if 140 crore Indians get cheaper goods, why not: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Trade deal will have adequate safeguards for farmers, a 2-page document cannot capture everything: Commerce Min Goyal to PTI Videos.
Imports from all over the world will grow to USD 2 trillion in next 5 yrs; so huge demand for US goods: Commerce Min Goyal to PTI Videos.