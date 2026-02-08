President Donald Trump, his ministers, people of America have been good to India, as India has been good to America: Commerce Minister Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
In trade negotiations, there can be no deadline, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on when 18 pc US tariffs will be eliminated.
Among all stakeholders, largest is consumer; if 140 crore Indians get cheaper goods, why not: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.