No development under Communist govts; they gave weapons to tribals in name of welfare, caused darkness and destruction: Amit Shah.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
No development under Communist govts; they gave weapons to tribals in name of welfare, caused darkness and destruction: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Welfare Scheme in West Bengal's Bhangar
Union Budget 2026-27: Boosting Jharkhand's Development
Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development
Silent State: The Cost of Jharkhand's Development Stagnation
Indo-US Trade Deal: A New Dawn for India's Development