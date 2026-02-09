My wife visited Pak for work-related purpose, accompanied her on 10-day trip in 2013: Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM's allegations.
SIT never questioned me about my 2013 visit to Pak for 10 days: Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM's allegations.