SC orders that a draft MoU be framed by inter-departmental agencies in four weeks to effectively deal with digital frauds.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
