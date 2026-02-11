Moving into a dangerous world, we have to understand our strengths; central strength of our country is our people: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Congress weakened the nation till 2014; now unhappy with India's progress: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju in LS.