Australia beat Ireland by 67 runs in their T20 World Cup match in Colombo.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:31 IST
Australia beat Ireland by 67 runs in their T20 World Cup match in Colombo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Stellar Start at T20 World Cup with Victory Over Ireland
Ireland's Cricket Collapse: A Match to Remember
Devnimori Buddha Relics Return to India After Historic Colombo Exposition
Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticizes BCCI Over T20 World Cup Match with Pakistan
Thrilling Double Super Over Seals South Africa's Victory over Afghanistan