Decisions taken in these new buildings will decide the course of our journey to emerge as a developed nation by 2047: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Decisions taken in these new buildings will decide the course of our journey to emerge as a developed nation by 2047: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Vision: The Constructive Restlessness Driving India's Reform Express
EU Strengthens Security Ties with India in Landmark Agreement
India's Bold Leap Towards Viksit Bharat: Modi's Vision for Economic Triumph
Nirmala Sitharaman: Breaking Records in Indian Budget Presentation
Mysterious Balloon with PIA Marking Found in Indian Air Force Zone