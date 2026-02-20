WB SIR: SC orders deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims, objections of persons put under logical discrepancy list.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
WB SIR: SC orders deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims, objections of persons put under logical discrepancy list.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Left Front's Strategic Moves: A New Dawn for West Bengal?
Electoral Controversy Erupts in West Bengal: Allegations Against the Chief Electoral Officer
Supreme Court's Directive Sparks Political Battle Over West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision
Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal Electoral Roll Controversy
Clash Over NIA Probe: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal's Beldanga Unrest