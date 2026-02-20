Bengal SIR: SC says serving and former judicial officers will decide on claims and objections of those who are in logical discrepancy list.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:12 IST
