Brazil India's largest trade partner in Latin America: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Brazil India's largest trade partner in Latin America: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- India
- trade
- partner
- Narendra Modi
- Lula da Silva
- economy
- diplomacy
- Latin America
- relations
ALSO READ
We are committed to taking India-Brazil trade beyond USD 20 billion in next 5 years: PM Narendra Modi.
When India and Brazil work together, voice of Global South becomes stronger: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.
India and Brazil agree that terrorism, its supporters enemies of all humanity: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.
India and Brazil's relations have long benefitted from President Lula's visionary outlook and inspiring leadership: PM Narendra Modi.
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections