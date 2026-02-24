Bengal SIR row: SC permits Calcutta HC CJ to take assistance of CJs of Jharkhand and Orissa HCs in getting judicial officers from there.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal SIR row: SC permits Calcutta HC CJ to take assistance of CJs of Jharkhand and Orissa HCs in getting judicial officers from there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Calcutta HC CJ
- Orissa