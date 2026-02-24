Decision to go to war is political, not a military one: Rahul Gandhi on ex-army chief Gen Naravane's memoir, at rally in Bhopal.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:36 IST
