Education Ministry directs NCERT to hold circulation of controversial textbook about corruption in judiciary following controversy: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
