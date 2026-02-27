Australia women's team seals three-match series against India with five-wicket win in second ODI in Hobart.
PTI | Hobart | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:54 IST
Australia women's team seals three-match series against India with five-wicket win in second ODI in Hobart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- cricket
- ODI
- India
- Hobart
- women's team
- series win
- victory
- sport
- match