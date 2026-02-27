Left Menu

Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

Georgia Voll's century and Phoebe Litchfield's aggressive 80 powered Australia to a decisive victory over India in the second ODI, securing the series. Despite fifties from India's Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur, Australia chased down the target with ease, establishing a lead in the overall series.

Updated: 27-02-2026 16:19 IST
In a thrilling encounter on Friday, Georgia Voll's unbeaten century alongside Phoebe Litchfield's aggressive 80 guided Australia to a formidable five-wicket win over India in the second ODI, clinching the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Despite India's competitive total of 251/9, underpinned by fifties from Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur, the Australian batting lineup proved too strong. Voll's second ODI hundred came with the aid of three lifelines, while Litchfield's commanding strokes dismantled the Indian bowling attack effectively.

Australia, having already claimed the T20I series, now commands the all-format series with a 6-4 advantage, leaving India with significant ground to make up in the remaining matches.

