Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

In a thrilling encounter on Friday, Georgia Voll's unbeaten century alongside Phoebe Litchfield's aggressive 80 guided Australia to a formidable five-wicket win over India in the second ODI, clinching the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Despite India's competitive total of 251/9, underpinned by fifties from Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur, the Australian batting lineup proved too strong. Voll's second ODI hundred came with the aid of three lifelines, while Litchfield's commanding strokes dismantled the Indian bowling attack effectively.

Australia, having already claimed the T20I series, now commands the all-format series with a 6-4 advantage, leaving India with significant ground to make up in the remaining matches.