Trump Hints at 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump teased a potential 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, stating that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved in high-level discussions with the Cuban government. Despite Cuba's denial of formal talks, secret discussions and rising tensions indicate possible shifts in U.S.-Cuba relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of a 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, hinting at diplomatic engagements with the struggling island nation. Speaking from the White House, Trump indicated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was spearheading the initiative at a 'very high level'.

Amidst these developments, Cuban officials have countered by claiming they are not officially engaged in high-level discussions with the United States. However, media reports suggest informal talks are occurring, potentially involving Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of the former Cuban leader.

The backdrop of these diplomatic maneuvers includes increasing tensions, highlighted by recent violent incidents and the U.S.'s blockade on oil shipments to Cuba. The evolving situation signifies a critical moment in U.S.-Cuba relations, with the possibility of significant changes on the horizon.

