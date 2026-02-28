Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
