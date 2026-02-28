Left Menu

U.S. Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflicts

The U.S., under President Trump, launched major combat operations in Iran, targeting missiles and the navy. This action follows continued warnings over Iran's nuclear and ballistic programs. Trump calls the mission noble, cautioning of potential U.S. casualties and urging the Iranian forces to surrender or face dire consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:37 IST
President Donald Trump announced significant U.S. combat operations against Iran, aiming to dismantle its missile systems and navy. The announcement underscores ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear activities.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump stressed the seriousness of the mission, acknowledging potential American casualties but framing the intervention as essential for long-term peace.

Despite recent talks between Washington and Tehran, no agreements were reached, prompting the U.S. decision to act. Trump urged Iranian forces to surrender, warning of certain death otherwise, emphasizing the urgency and gravity of the situation.

