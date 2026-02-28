Destiny or Design? D K Shivakumar's Potential Rise to Chief Ministership
Former MP D K Suresh discusses speculation over his brother, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, potentially becoming Chief Minister. Amidst talks of MLAs supporting Shivakumar's rise, Suresh distances himself and emphasizes destiny's role. Internal discussions and aspirations are ongoing, with party leadership to decide.
- Country:
- India
Amid increasing speculation, former Congress MP D K Suresh addressed the possibility of his brother, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ascending to the Chief Minister's role. Suresh expressed that if it is predestined for Shivakumar, it would come to pass, though he remains uninformed about any meetings held by MLAs in support of his brother's elevation.
A faction of Congress MLAs reportedly convened recently, deliberating strategies to advance Shivakumar's ascension, including a prospective visit to Delhi to lobby the party leadership. When probed on this, Suresh distanced himself from such matters, reinforcing that any decision lies with the party leaders and emphasizing patience amid internal talks.
While Suresh dispelled rumors of increased MLA support for Shivakumar, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to its election promises, particularly the state guarantee schemes. These political discussions arise in light of reports suggesting a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar following the Congress party forming the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
