Israel issues nationwide warning after Iran reportedly launches missiles, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:45 IST
Israel issues nationwide warning after Iran reportedly launches missiles, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- missiles
- wartime
- AP
- security
- nationwide alert
- tension
- Middle East
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
The United Arab Emirates closes it airspace as Israel and US conduct strikes on Iran, reports AP.
Bahrain says the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack, reports AP.
Unraveling Tension: Security Tightened as Indian Youth Congress Leader Granted Bail
Heightened Security Measures Amid Release of West Bengal's Post-SIR Electoral Rolls
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor, reports AP citing rebel officials.