Iranian diplomat tells UN Security Council that hundreds of civilians have been killed and wounded in US-Israel strikes, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-03-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 04:18 IST
Iranian diplomat tells UN Security Council that hundreds of civilians have been killed and wounded in US-Israel strikes, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Netanyahu says in a televised address that ''signs are growing'' that Iran's supreme leader was killed, reports AP.
Israeli military says strikes killed Iran's defence minister and the commander of its Revolutionary Guard, reports AP.
Netanyahu Claims Khamenei Possibly Killed in Strikes
More than 200 people have been killed across Iran by Israel-US strikes, Iran's state TV reports, citing the Red Crescent, reports AP.
Death toll in US-Israeli strike on girls' school in southern Iran rises to 40 killed, reports AP citing state-run IRNA news agency.