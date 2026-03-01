Netanyahu Claims Khamenei Possibly Killed in Strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei might have been killed in recent Israeli-U.S. strikes. Netanyahu stated these operations targeted high-ranking officials and are part of continued efforts against Iran's regime, particularly its nuclear program and terrorism initiatives.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that intelligence suggests Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed during joint strikes by Israel and the U.S. targeting Iran.
Netanyahu reported the destruction of Khamenei's compound, emphasizing over three decades of Khamenei's global terrorism and internal oppression. He asserted, "There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer," highlighting the operation's success in eliminating senior Iranian officials and nuclear figures.
Netanyahu vowed to continue such operations, stating that thousands more targets within the Iranian regime will face action in the coming days as Israel intensifies its efforts against Iran's terror apparatus.
