Left Menu

Netanyahu Claims Khamenei Possibly Killed in Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei might have been killed in recent Israeli-U.S. strikes. Netanyahu stated these operations targeted high-ranking officials and are part of continued efforts against Iran's regime, particularly its nuclear program and terrorism initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:53 IST
Netanyahu Claims Khamenei Possibly Killed in Strikes
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that intelligence suggests Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed during joint strikes by Israel and the U.S. targeting Iran.

Netanyahu reported the destruction of Khamenei's compound, emphasizing over three decades of Khamenei's global terrorism and internal oppression. He asserted, "There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer," highlighting the operation's success in eliminating senior Iranian officials and nuclear figures.

Netanyahu vowed to continue such operations, stating that thousands more targets within the Iranian regime will face action in the coming days as Israel intensifies its efforts against Iran's terror apparatus.

TRENDING

1
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
3
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States
4
Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026