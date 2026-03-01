I strongly believe Puducherry can become medical tourism hub; it already has nine medical colleges: PM Modi.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
I strongly believe Puducherry can become medical tourism hub; it already has nine medical colleges: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JSW MG Motor India's Sales Surge with New SUV Launch
By 2047, we must create developed Puducherry, India; double engine govt with you in this mission, says PM Modi.
Kia India's Sales Surge: February Breaks Records
India's Oil Resilience: Navigating the Hormuz Challenge
Renault India's Sales Surge: A 31% February Boost