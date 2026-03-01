PM Modi lays foundation stone for 4-laning of Marakkanam–Puducherry, Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram sections of key NH routes.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi lays foundation stone for 4-laning of Marakkanam–Puducherry, Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram sections of key NH routes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
At Ramanathapuram rally, Sasikala says party to-be named soon will function as force that defeats opponents, 'betrayers'.
At Ramanathapuram rally, Sasikala says party to-be named soon, will function as force that defeats opponents, 'betrayers'.
Will soon announce name of new party, going to witness new political chapter, says VK Sasikala in TN's Ramanathapuram.
At TN's Ramanathapuram, expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala unveils flag of to-be launched party.