Will soon announce name of new party, going to witness new political chapter, says VK Sasikala in TN's Ramanathapuram.

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:25 IST
Will soon announce name of new party, going to witness new political chapter, says VK Sasikala in TN's Ramanathapuram.
Will soon announce name of new party, going to witness new political chapter, says VK Sasikala in TN's Ramanathapuram.

