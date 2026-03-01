TN cradle of social justice, DMK regime buried it; people of TN will not forgive them: PMK chief Anbumani at Madurai NDA rally.
PTI | Madurai | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
TN cradle of social justice, DMK regime buried it; people of TN will not forgive them: PMK chief Anbumani at Madurai NDA rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'When it comes to honesty in politics, Kamaraj set example for whole country, DMK example of exact opposite', says PM Modi in Madurai.
'Unknowingly they have given me a badge of honour,' says PM Modi in Madurai over DMK criticism that they are not afraid of him.
Constitution gives strong democracy where everyone is equal: PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.
At Madurai NDA rally, PM Modi praises Dr Ambedkar for giving Constitution to nation which assures strong democracy.
Madurai NDA rally: PM Modi slams DMK-Cong, says 'our govt sanctioned modern Pamban bridge.'