Will you give chance for Vijay, do you trust Vijay, will whistle resound in every house, polling booth, TVK chief asks in Thanjavur meet.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Will you give chance for Vijay, do you trust Vijay, will whistle resound in every house, polling booth, TVK chief asks in Thanjavur meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
It may be election for others, but an emotion for me and people loving me; an oceanic emotion: TVK chief Vijay on 2026 polls.
Tensions Flare as Texas Senate Race Kicks Off U.S. Midterm Elections
Nepal's Youth-Led Push for Change in General Election
Lebanon Delays Elections Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Zelenskiy Seeks Middle Eastern Support Amid Iranian Drone Threats