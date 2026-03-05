West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose resigns in Delhi: Lok Bhavan official.
West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose resigns in Delhi: Lok Bhavan official.
I have learnt from Union home minister that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns after 3.5 years in office: Lok Bhavan official.