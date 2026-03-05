Trump's Controversy over Iran's Leadership
Donald Trump has voiced his opinion on Iran's leadership succession, deeming Mojtaba Khamenei an unsuitable candidate. He expressed his desire to play a role in selecting Iran's next supreme leader, stirring controversy with his remarks in an Axios interview.
In a recent interview with Axios, former US President Donald Trump stirred controversy by expressing his views on Iran's political future. Trump asserted that he should have a say in selecting Iran's next supreme leader.
He criticized Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, branding his possible appointment as 'unacceptable'.
This commentary from Trump has sparked a global discussion on the US's involvement in foreign leadership decisions, particularly in nations with significant geopolitical tensions.
