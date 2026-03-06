High-speed internet, prepaid mobile services restored in Kashmir.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
High-speed internet, prepaid mobile services restored in Kashmir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia to ban social media for children under 16, communication minister says, reports AP.
Delhi Metro Expansion: New Corridors Unveiled for Enhanced Connectivity
New Train Route Approved: Boosting Connectivity between Palakkad and Pollachi
Mizoram's Rail Revolution: A New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth
Himachal Pradesh Restores Panchayati Raj Elections Amid Road Connectivity Progress