AAP chief Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia write to Delhi HC Chief Justice to transfer excise policy case from judge currently hearing it: Party.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
