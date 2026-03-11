Israeli intelligence assessment indicates Iran's new supreme leader was wounded at the start of the war, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:35 IST
Israeli intelligence assessment indicates Iran's new supreme leader was wounded at the start of the war, reports AP.
