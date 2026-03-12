Before 2014, India had negligible storage capacity for strategic petroleum reserve; now, we have significant reserves: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Before 2014, India had negligible storage capacity for strategic petroleum reserve; now, we have significant reserves: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Safety of Indian nationals, need for unhindered transit of goods & energy remain India's top priorities: PM Modi in talks with Iranian prez.
PM Modi reiterates India's commitment to peace & stability, pushes dialogue, diplomacy in phone conversation with Iranian president.
Crackdown on Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage in Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian; discusses serious situation in West Asia.
Some people trying to create panic on LPG; without making a political point, I'll say they are exposing themselves: PM Modi.