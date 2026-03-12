Left Menu

Flood Protection Mandate: Scientific Approach for July Safety Deadline

Abhishek Jain emphasized scientific methods for flood prevention in Manali, urging completion by July. Reviewing projects like embankment construction and dredging, valued at Rs 77 crore, he called for inter-departmental coordination. Progress is monitored via monthly meetings led by the deputy commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted push toward flood prevention, Secretary for Jal Shakti, Abhishek Jain, stressed the need for scientific methods to complete flood protection measures ahead of the July deadline. Jain visited the Manali assembly constituency to evaluate ongoing efforts in safeguarding the area from flood risks.

During his site visits, which included the Beas river and Aalo ground in Manali, Jain inspected the aftermath of previous floods. Current flood protection efforts involve embankment construction by the Jal Shakti department, with Rs 8 crore allocated for a 700-metre stretch. Expanded works worth Rs 30 crore cover 2,100 metres set to finish by April 15.

Additional development is earmarked by the Public Works Department at Rs 24 crore over 800 metres, emphasizing the administration's comprehensive approach. Jain mandated all projects conclude by June, ensuring monsoon preparedness. Monthly oversight meetings chaired by the deputy commissioner will involve all pertinent departments and the National Highways Authority of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

