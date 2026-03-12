Left Menu

Secretive US Deportations Stir Controversy in Africa

The US has deported another group of African migrants to Eswatini, part of a series of secretive agreements with multiple African nations that have sparked protests from rights groups. Since July, at least 19 have been sent to Eswatini, challenging the Trump administration's hardline immigration policy.

The latest group of African migrants deported from the United States has arrived in Eswatini, marking the third batch under the Trump administration's agreements with several African countries. Authorities confirmed their arrival on Thursday.

These deportations have been part of a mostly clandestine operation involving at least seven African nations, including Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda, which has drawn significant protest from rights organizations.

With the latest arrivals, the Eswatini government reiterated its commitment to respecting the rights of those deported, though civic groups within the country continue to raise concerns over these agreements and their impact on human rights.

