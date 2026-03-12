US Labor Market Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

The latest report on unemployment claims suggests the U.S. labor market is stable, even as the economy faces challenges such as the effects of U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. New applications for jobless benefits slightly decreased by 1,000 to 213,000 for the week, a sign that the February drop in payrolls was an anomaly.

Economists point to various factors like inclement weather and ongoing trade tensions causing job losses. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates steady despite increased oil prices impacting inflation. In the housing sector, single-family housing starts fell by 2.8% in January due to harsh weather conditions and higher mortgage rates.

The broader economic picture shows a trade deficit contraction and fluctuating export/import trends, indicating ongoing volatility. Despite tariffs aimed at protecting U.S. industries, manufacturing is struggling, and unemployment remains a concern. The central bank is not expected to alter its policy in light of ongoing uncertainties.