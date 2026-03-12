PM Modi reiterates India's commitment to peace & stability, pushes dialogue, diplomacy in phone conversation with Iranian president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:26 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi reiterates India's commitment to peace & stability, pushes dialogue, diplomacy in phone conversation with Iranian president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions in West Asia: Modi's Call with Iranian President
G7 Ministers to Convene on Iran Diplomacy at Iconic French Location
India Urges Diplomacy Amid West Asia Crisis
Dialogues for National Safety and Global Energy Flow
PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian; discusses serious situation in West Asia.