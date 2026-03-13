FBI says it is investigating attack at Michigan synagogue as a 'targeted act of violence against the Jewish community', reports AP.
PTI | Michigan | Updated: 13-03-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 04:07 IST
