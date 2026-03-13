Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 with strict provisions to curb fraudulent religious conversions introduced in assembly.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 with strict provisions to curb fraudulent religious conversions introduced in assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress Unveils Second List for Assam Assembly Elections
Governor Arlekar Prorogues Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Amidst Controversy
DMK Strategizes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with Key Meeting
Kerala Aims to Set Global Benchmark with Upcoming Assembly Elections
DMK Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Strategic Meeting